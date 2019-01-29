If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Whisper of compromise?

MPs will vote on a series of amendments on Tuesday which will seek to influence what Theresa May says to Brussels in the coming days. There are 15 competing for airtime - Speaker John Bercow will choose which are heard - but Conservatives are being instructed to vote for one which approves the PM's Brexit deal in principle but demands that the controversial Northern Ireland backstop be removed. The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg says the government hopes to send a strong message across the Channel that the EU must give some ground on the issue.

Meanwhile, it's emerged that a group of prominent Conservative Remain supporters have been working with key Brexiteers to hatch a plan for a no-deal scenario. It would see the UK offer to pay the EU for "a basic transition period" until the end of 2021 - during which time citizens' rights would be guaranteed, there would be no customs checks on the Irish border, and the sides would attempt to thrash out a free trade deal. It might, just might, be the start of something - a whisper of compromise - says our political editor.

Huawei allegations

The US has filed a string of criminal charges against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou. They include bank fraud, obstruction of justice and theft of technology. The move is significant on a business level, but also politically, and is likely to ratchet up tensions between China and the US, who are already embroiled in a trade war.

Karishma Vaswani, BBC Asia business correspondent, says Huawei is emblematic, what the Chinese call a national champion - a private firm, tasked with fulfilling the ambitions of the Chinese nation around the world. Both the firm and Ms Meng deny the allegations, but should the West worry about Huawei? Read more.

Trump tracker

Donald Trump has been in office for two years, but what has he achieved at the half-way point of his presidency? We're tracking his progress on his agenda and how it is received by the American public and the wider world. And there are interesting - and surprising - comparisons with some of his predecessors. Check it out.

'We are thrown to the wolves'

By Dave Lee, BBC North America technology reporter

The BBC interviewed dozens of female drivers who work for Uber and Lyft, the two biggest ride-share companies in the US. All expressed concern that, as women, they regularly felt at risk and did not always feel the companies prioritised their interests. "I had to report a passenger who grabbed me while I was driving," said Zuwena Belt, a Lyft driver in Portland, Oregon. "After ending the ride, I placed a call to Lyft's critical response team and the police. While they were on the line, they refused to share information with the officer on scene."

What the papers say

The papers look ahead to the votes in the Commons on Brexit. The Sun's front page editorial urges MPs to reject the amendment from Labour's Yvette Cooper which could delay the UK's departure. The paper says the measure could be a "mortal blow" for Brexit. The Daily Mail, meanwhile, is highly critical of "reckless" Tories who've said they won't back what it calls an "eminently sensible" amendment on changing the backstop. The Financial Times, meanwhile, says European leaders are "bracing themselves" for a request from Theresa May to extend the 29 March Brexit deadline. Elsewhere, the Times claims staff at Kensington Palace spend several hours a week deleting "vicious" online comments directed at the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex. It reveals that the palace has appealed to Instagram to help deal with the problem. Finally, the Guardian says scientists have created super-thin, flexible materials that can generate power from the electro-magnetic waves in the air - so your phone won't ever run out of battery again.

Daily digest

Sore throat Persistent pain "could be cancer sign"

Online habits Facebook's popularity falls among UK children

No-deal scenario Workers could be redeployed to help the government cope

Snow Travellers warned about possible disruption

If you see one thing today

The PewDiePie hackers: Could one hack ruin your life?

If you listen to one thing today

Are we getting more allergic to food?

If you read one thing today

‘Welcome to my high-fashion, trash shopping mall’

Lookahead

10:00 Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya will be sentenced for perverting the course of justice by lying to police about who was behind the wheel of a speeding car

13:00 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will officially open V&A Dundee

On this day

1985 Oxford University refuses to grant Prime Minister - and alumnus - Margaret Thatcher an honorary degree in protest at government education cuts

From elsewhere

