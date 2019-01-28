Image copyright PA Image caption Dog walkers in Berkshire can expect heavier snowfall than last week

Snow and ice may cause travel disruption to parts of the country this week, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow warning has been issued for rain turning to snow from midday on Tuesday in south-east and south-west England, the Midlands, as well as central, south and west Scotland.

The warnings follow the rescue of a climber in the Cairngorms amid Sunday's "appalling" weather conditions.

Meanwhile, strong winds in Wales left more than 1,000 homes without power.

In Scotland, the Met Office said rain showers on Monday will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground - bringing up to 10cm (4in) of snowfall - and then to lower levels later in the day, with a cover of up to 2cm.

Forecasters expect a band of rain to push east across England on Tuesday evening, bringing widespread snow, "possibly heavy at times", to the south of the country overnight.

Up to 3cm of snow is expected to accumulate "quite widely", the Met Office said, with the possibility of 5cm to 10cm falling on higher ground.

The snow and ice may cause disruption on the roads, stranded vehicles and cancelled rail and air travel, the Met Office warned.

It said there was a "slight chance" that some rural communities could be cut off and a "small chance" that power cuts may occur and mobile phone coverage could be affected.

In Northern Ireland, BBC Weather has forecast spells of sleet and snow amid "proper winter weather" - warning of possible travel disruption, particularly on Tuesday and Thursday.

Image copyright Rob Penfold Image caption Strong winds brought down a 150-year-old ash tree in Roch, Pembrokeshire, over the weekend

A yellow warning for ice and scattered snow showers remains in place for the Grampian and the Highlands - with the Met Office warning of poor conditions on untreated surfaces on Monday.

The warning issued for high winds in Wales on Sunday has been removed, after wind gusts of up to 69mph (111km/h) were recorded in Aberporth, Ceredigion.

More than 1,000 homes, mostly in south-west Wales, were left without power and several roads were blocked after the country was hit by strong winds and fallen trees.