Topshop boss Sir Philip Green has dropped his legal action against the Daily Telegraph, which prevented it publishing allegations of racist behaviour and sexual harassment. He had argued that former staff were breaking the law by breaching non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) they had signed. So how do these work?

What are non-disclosure agreements?

Sometimes known as "gagging orders" or "hush agreements", they're legal contracts between employees and companies, typically preventing staff and ex-staff making information public.

This applies to commercially sensitive details such as inventions, ideas, accounts or strategies, or anything likely to damage an organisation's reputation. Recently, Jose Mourinho was reported to have signed an NDA as part of his pay-off when he was sacked as Manchester United manager.

But NDAs have also been used to prevent employees reporting allegations of misbehaviour in the workplace to the media after a settlement has been agreed.

They are signed when employees and organisations decide to resolve a dispute - such as claims of wrongful dismissal - without having to go through a full tribunal hearing. But they can be signed earlier, such as when staff are taken on.

What do they cover?

They can be about specific details, such as a certain invention or contract, or they can be more general.

In the UK, NDAs don't stop people reporting alleged illegal acts. If a manager or colleague faced allegations of attempted rape or fraud, for instance, reporting these to the police would not be prevented.

But allegations of a boss making sexual comments or bullying staff could be covered. Campaigners argue that this could allow those responsible to get away with misbehaviour and stops other potential victims coming forward.

The length of time for which an NDA applies varies.

How many are there?

In the US, it's thought that a third of workers have signed NDAs but no equivalent figures exist for the UK.

Julie Morris, a senior employment partner at Slater and Gordon Lawyers, says that, in her experience, "almost all settlement agreements" contain NDAs "which prevent employees from speaking about various matters, including allegations about harassment or discrimination".

The Solicitors Regulation Authority has warned law firms against "inappropriate" use of NDAs, including to prevent reporting of "sexual harassment or misconduct".

The Commons Women's and Equality Committee has recommended that the government "clean up" the use of NDAs in sexual harassment cases, and is now looking at what effect NDAs have on pregnancy or maternity discrimination or racist abuse.

In one committee hearing, Nick Whittingham, chief executive of Kirklees Citizens Advice and Law Centre, said about 80% of settled tribunal cases involved an NDA.

How are they enforced?

If someone breaches an NDA, they break a contract. This leaves them open to being sued.

But if a company thinks the NDA is going to be breached anyway, it can apply for an injunction, as Sir Philip did to prevent his name being circulated by the Daily Telegraph in connection with allegations of racial and sexual harassment.

If someone breaches an injunction, this is a criminal offence, and can lead to a fine or jail for those found guilty.

Can injunctions be overcome?

Yes. Parliamentary privilege - guaranteeing free speech for parliamentarians - allows MPs and peers to mention them in the House of Commons or House of Lords.

Last October, former Labour cabinet minister Lord Hain used this to name Sir Philip as the businessman accused by the Daily Telegraph of sexual and racial harassment, after the newspaper was prevented by the injunction from doing this.

It reported that interviews with five members of staff revealed that victims had been paid "substantial sums" in return for legal commitments not to discuss their alleged experiences. But it hadn't named Sir Philip, because of the injunction.

Sir Philip says he is "not guilty of unlawful sexual or racist behaviour" and that he has been the subject of "vicious" and "untrue" personal attacks in the media.