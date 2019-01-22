News Daily: MPs' Brexit plans and disability hate crime call

If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit vote: MPs put forward rival plans to May's amended deal

The House of Commons will vote next week on Theresa May's amended Brexit deal. Ahead of this, MPs are beginning to submit their own amendments. Among the proposals so far are those aimed at: preventing a no-deal Brexit; extending the Article 50 deadline if a deal isn't agreed by 26 February; looking at options including renegotiating with Brussels or holding another referendum.

On Monday, the prime minister said she was focusing on altering the Irish backstop, and that she was scrapping proposals for a £65 fee for EU citizens to remain in the UK. But Labour's Jeremy Corbyn argued that Mrs May was in denial about the level of opposition to her plans.

Some newspapers report that Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has warned that up to 40 ministers could resign unless they are allowed a free vote on the issues. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg asks why MPs are putting amendments forward now. Meanwhile, BBC Reality Check looks at Labour's customs union policy.

And, of course, there's our trusty and really simple guide to all the main Brexit issues.

Disability hate crime: MPs back Katie Price over online abuse

MPs have backed a petition started by the reality TV star Katie Price calling for better protections against online abuse for disabled people. Ms Price, who has been trolled over her son Harvey - who is partially blind, autistic and has the genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome - wants to make such actions illegal. Her petition has attracted more than 220,000 signatures. The Commons Petition Committee says it wants to give disabled people protection under hate crime laws.

Zimbabwe protests: Mnangagwa calls off Davos trip

Violent protests in Zimbabwe have caused President Emmerson Mnangagwa to call off his planned trip to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland. His announcement of fuel price increases has led to trouble in the capital, Harare, and the city of Bulawayo. The government blames the opposition Movement for Democratic Change for stirring up protests, but the MDC accuses ministers of carrying out a brutal crackdown.

Turtle meat - the ultimate survival diet?

By Tim Samuels

Douglas Robertson was 18 when his father Dougal, a former merchant navy officer, decided it'd be fun for the family to sell his farm, buy a 43ft wooden schooner and sail around the world. "Every day was an adventure - life was idyllic," says Douglas, of the 1971 voyage.

It was all going swimmingly until a pod of killer whales attacked the boat. Forced to abandon the sinking vessel, the six of them ended up adrift on the Pacific - away from any shipping lanes - on board a 10ft dinghy. With minimal rations to hand, the sea would have to provide.

What the papers say

"Groundhog May" is Metro's headline, as it picks up on Labour's Jeremy Corbyn accusing the PM of changing little in her Brexit plan. The Times and the i lead on suggestions that dozens of ministers are prepared to quit unless they get a free vote on the issues involved. But the Daily Express focuses on Mrs May's warning that civil unrest may occur if there's a second referendum. The Daily Mail leads on an appeal for Home Secretary Sajid Javid to step up the search for on-the-run Jack Shepherd, who was convicted of the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown, who died in a speedboat accident on the Thames in 2015.

