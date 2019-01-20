TV mistakes fan for new Huddersfield manager

Image copyright Getty Images/ PA Image caption Jan Siewert (left) and Martin Warhurst

A Manchester City fan from Wakefield has spoken of his surprise - after he was asked by a TV reporter whether he was becoming the new manager of Huddersfield Town Football Club.

Martin Warhurst was in the crowd for the Premier League game at Huddersfield when cameras zoomed in on him, in the belief that he was Jan Siewert.

A Sky reporter was shown - although not heard - asking Mr Warhurst if he was the new German manager.

He said: "I'm Martin from Wakefield."

Siewert, a coach at German team Borussia Dortmund, has been tipped to take over the job of managing Huddersfield.

Charity boss Martin Warhurst had to deny suggestions he was set to become a Premier League manager

Mr Warhurst told the Press Association: "It was bizarre. Basically what happened is I was sat in the crowd and suddenly I was aware of a guy coming towards me from the right hand side.

"He said 'Are you Jan, the new manager?' I laughed and said: 'No, no, that's not me. I'm Martin from Wakefield'."

He added: "That was all I heard of it and then suddenly everybody's phones and my phone started going crazy, saying 'I've just seen you on telly'.

"There was lots of reaction from people in the crowd - just people coming up and having selfies and people patting me on the back and wishing me luck."

Mr Warhurst acknowledged his likeness with Siewert but joked: "I'm a much more attractive guy."

He added that he would follow the progress of his "doppelganger" and even offered some footballing wisdom.

"My tip, if I were the Huddersfield manager playing against a team like Manchester City, I think if they played a formation of 5-5-5 they might actually stand a chance!"

Manchester City won the game against Huddersfield 3-0.