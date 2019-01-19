Image copyright Geoff Robinson Image caption The new Land Rover Freelander being driven on Saturday

The Duke of Edinburgh has been seen driving a new Land Rover two days after being involved in a crash on a road near Sandringham, Norfolk.

Pictures in the Daily Mail and The Sun are said to show Prince Philip, 97, driving alone on the Sandringham estate.

A replacement Freelander, the model the prince was seen driving, was delivered to Sandringham on Friday.

Prince Philip was unhurt in Thursday's crash but two women were injured.

The duke was in collision with a Kia. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts, while a 45-year-old woman passenger broke her wrist.

A nine-month-old boy in the Kia was uninjured.

Image copyright Archant Image caption Damage to the Land Rover's left side could be seen after Thursday's crash

A palace spokesman confirmed that the duke had "no injuries of concern" following a visit to the hospital for a check-up.

He also said contact had been made with the occupants of the Kia to exchange "well-wishes".

The duke was travelling alone in his car when the crash happened on the A149.

Roy Warne, who witnessed it, described the duke's vehicle "careering, tumbling across the road and ending up on the other side."

He said the duke had been "obviously shaken" but had been able to stand and ask if the others involved in the incident were alright.

Mr Warne said he overheard the duke telling police he had been "dazzled by the sun".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prince Philip crash: Roy Warne describes aftermath

Norfolk police have said Thursday's incident will be investigated "and any appropriate action will be taken".

Chris Spinks, who led Norfolk's roads policing team for five years, said the royal would not be shown any "favouritism" in the investigation.