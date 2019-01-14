Image copyright Reuters Image caption Armed police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster

A man has denied trying to murder police officers and members of the public outside Parliament.

Salih Khater, 29, from Birmingham, is accused of deliberately driving a car into cyclists before unsuccessfully targeting two uniformed officers.

The alleged attack, which is being treated as terrorism by prosecutors, ended when the car crashed into a barrier.

Three people were injured during the incident on 14 August 2018.

During an Old Bailey preliminary hearing, Mr Khater pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and two alternate counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared by video link from HMP Belmarsh, where he is remanded in custody.

The defendant, a British citizen who was born in Sudan, came to the UK in 2010 as an asylum seeker.

The trial is set to begin on 24 June.