Universal credit: Single mums win High Court battle

Universal credit merges six older benefits into one new one, and is being introduced gradually across the UK.

Instead of applying for lots of different payments, for different things, one payment is calculated based on all of someone's circumstances, like:

• being unemployed

• working on a low income

• needing help with housing costs

• having children

• having an illness or disability

It can be claimed by people both in and out of work.

How much someone in work claiming universal credit receives each month is based on how much they earned in the previous month.

And unlike with some old benefits, there's no limit to the hours someone can work per week and still claim.

But as they earn more, their benefit payment reduces gradually. This is designed to mean "work always pays" - that is, in theory someone never loses more in benefits than they have gained through taking extra hours of work.

Some households will receive less money from universal credit than they would have done under the old system, while others will receive more.

This is partly down to the intentional design of the system and partly a side-effect of cuts that have been made as the benefit was introduced.