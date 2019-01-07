News Daily: NHS plan published and 200 MPS warn against no-deal Brexit

If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

NHS plan: Non-hospital care to get biggest funding rise

The government and NHS England are publishing the long-waited 10-year plan for healthcare later today. From what we know so far, it aims to reduce reliance on hospitals, giving them a smaller cut of the overall budget, and puts a greater emphasis on preventing ill-health.

Ahead of the publication, NHS England confirmed that a third of the extra £20bn a year the NHS will receive by 2023 will be spent on GPs, community care and mental health. Its chief executive, Simon Stevens, called the plan a "practical, costed and phased route map".

However, senior doctors have complained that hospitals are facing a "near-on impossible" task over the next few years. Here are six things to look out for in the world of healthcare this year. And track how the NHS is doing in your area.

Rule out no-deal Brexit, 200 MPs tell May

The House of Commons vote on Theresa May's Brexit agreement with the European Union is expected to happen on Monday or Tuesday next week. Ahead of this, more than 200 MPs from different parties, including Leave and Remain supporters, have written to the prime minister urging her to rule out leaving the EU without a deal. The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March, whether the deal is passed by Parliament or not. Mrs May has said that Brexit is "in danger" if MPs do not back her plan, but leading Brexiteer Boris Johnson warns in today's Daily Telegraph that warnings over no deal are "downright apocalyptic".

So, what could happen during and after the vote? And, it's been a couple of weeks, so why not recap on everything using our simple Brexit guide.

Golden Globes 2019: How did the Brits do?

British stars had a good night at Hollywood's Golden Globe Awards. Richard Madden, who played the eponymous role in the BBC's Bodyguard, was named best actor in a TV drama. Meanwhile, Olivia Colman won the award for best actress in a comedy or musical film for her role in The Favourite. Here's a full list of Golden Globe successes.

Should the UK raise or lower the voting age?

By James Tilley, Professor of politics at Oxford University

It is 50 years since Harold Wilson's government lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. Many now want the age to go even lower. David Runciman, a professor of politics at Cambridge, recently called for it to be set at six, and while that is not a widely shared view, many politicians are campaigning to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote at general elections.

But, at the 1970 election, when 18-year-olds entered the polling booth for the first time, they were voting after having assumed lots of legal rights and responsibilities and were also very likely to be in work. Neither of these things is true today. Perhaps rather than talking about lowering the voting age, should we consider raising it back to 21?

Read the full article

What the papers say

The NHS strategy leads several newspapers, with the Daily Express saying a greater emphasis on illness prevention could save 500,000 lives and the Daily Telegraph reporting that a "gene revolution" will improve cancer treatment. The Daily Mail also features a warning from Chancellor Philip Hammond that NHS England must become more efficient. The Guardian says a "deepening" staff crisis could affect the government's plans. Elsewhere, there's much interest in the revelation that former England football captain Wayne Rooney was arrested and fined for "public intoxication" at an airport in Virginia last month.

Lookahead

Today Parliament returns following its Christmas recess.

Today A US government delegation travels to Beijing to hold trade talks with Chinese officials.

On this day

1990 The Leaning Tower of Pisa is closed to the public for the first time in 800 years amid speculation it is on the verge of toppling over.

