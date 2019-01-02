Image copyright RossHelen

A new railcard aimed at young people has faced problems on its first day, with online queues lasting for hours.

The Millennial Railcard went on sale at 12:00 GMT, but initial demand was so high that frustrated customers took to social media.

A spokesperson for National Rail said they are experiencing "high demand" for resulting in "higher wait times" than usual.

The card costs £30 and reduces rail fares by a third.

National Rail says there is no need for customers to rush their purchase, as the railcard will remain available.

Those applying for the card are put into an online queue, where they can also sign up to receive email alerts when their space becomes free. They then have ten minutes in which to complete their purchase.

The new railcard offers similar benefits to the existing Young Person's 16-to-25 Railcard.

