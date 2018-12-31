Image copyright Reuters Image caption The UK Border Force found a dinghy and 12 migrants at Greatstone, Kent, on Monday

Two UK Border Force boats will be redeployed from overseas to patrol the Channel in response to recent migrant crossings, the home secretary has said.

Sajid Javid said the operation would protect human life, as well as borders.

Mr Javid met Border Force officials earlier after agreeing a joint action plan with France.

Twelve migrants were found on the Kent coast on Monday, bringing the total number of people to have reached the UK by boat since November to 239.