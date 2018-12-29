Channel migrants: Dover visit for minister amid 'crisis'
Immigration minister Caroline Nokes is to visit Dover amid growing criticism of the government's handling of the surge in migrants crossing the Channel.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid has declared a "major incident" after more than 220 people tried the crossing in small boats since the start of November.
Dover MP Charlie Elphicke has called for more patrol boats in the Channel.
He said the Home Office "has not been taking this seriously enough and the crisis has continued to escalate".
It comes after another 12 people were detained off the coast of Dover in the early hours of Friday morning.
Mr Javid has been appointed "gold commander" to take control of the response and will now receive daily updates from the Home Office.
He will talk to his French counterpart about the situation over the weekend.
Mr Javid has also asked the Border Force to consider whether employing more vessels would act as a deterrent or encourage more people to make the crossing.
Only one of the Border Force's fleet of five cutters - specialist boats which the force describes as being capable of rescuing several migrant boats at the same time - is currently operational in the Dover Strait.
Ms Nokes and Mr Elphicke are to discuss the situation with Border Force officers in Dover.
Mr Elphicke said "we need a clear strategy to defeat the traffickers", adding that the French authorities should step up action on their side of the Channel.
Officials on both sides of the Channel have warned of the dangers of crossing what is the world's busiest shipping lane in a small boat.
Police have likened the journey to trying to "cross the M25 at rush-hour on foot".
Many of the migrants are Iranian or Syrian.
A BBC South East investigation last month found that people smugglers were telling migrants they must enter before "the borders shut properly" after Brexit.
British and French authorities have both said the rise in crossings is the result of "organised criminality" and "mafia networks".
Responding to the suggestion that bringing rescued migrants to the UK could encourage people to attempt the journey, Steve Valdez-Symonds, from Amnesty International, said that was "nonsense".
"If people are in danger of their lives then they need to be saved," he told the BBC.
The people found off the Kent coast since November:
- 28 December - Twelve migrants in two separate boats detained off the coast of Dover
- 27 December - Some 23 migrants, including three children, were detained in Kent after crossing the channel in small three boats
- 26 December - Three migrants brought ashore by Border Force
- 25 December - Forty migrants, including two children, crossed the Channel in five boats
- 15 December - Four children are among a group of 11 people rescued off Dover. Eight said they were Iraqi and the other three claimed to be Iranian
- 12 December - Six men found in a dinghy off the coast of Dover
- 11 December - Six people, thought to be from Iran were rescued from a small boat off the Kent coast. A second boat with eight men, all saying they were Iranian were picked up later the same day off Dover
- 4 December - Two men were brought to shore at Dover
- 27 November - An 18-month-old baby was among nine people rescued from a dinghy off Dover
- 23 November - Eight men located in a dinghy off the coast of Dover
- 22 November - Thirteen men and one woman were intercepted in two dinghies off the coast of Dover
- 18 November - Nine suspected migrants were found clambering up rocks in Folkestone after apparently crossing the English Channel in a small boat
- 16 November - Seven suspected migrants were found off Samphire Hoe, near Dover
- 14 November - Nine suspected migrants - seven men, one woman and a toddler - were found off the Kent coast. Another 10 were found near Dover Docks and five men were found several miles of Ramsgate
- 13 November - Fourteen men and three children entered Port of Dover on a French fishing boat believed to be stolen
- 9 November -Seven men were found in the English Channel off Dover
- 3 November - Eight suspected migrants were stopped off the Kent coast and seven others were stopped at Dover Western Docks