Three Britons killed in Iceland crash

Three British tourists, including a child, have died after their vehicle crashed while crossing a bridge in Iceland.

The vehicle - a 4x4 - was carrying seven British people when it crashed, Icelandic Police said.

The other passengers have been critically injured.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

