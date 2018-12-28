New Year Honours: Famous faces on the 2019 list
More than 1,100 people have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.
The majority of recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities. But here are some of the better-known faces.
Twiggy
Occupation: Model, actress, singer
Honour: Damehood for services to fashion, the arts and charity
Quote: "It's a very nice, warm feeling, and obviously I am very honoured. The hardest thing has been keeping it a secret.
"I'm a very proud Brit, I feel I'm an ambassador for Britain, I always have... My only sadness with this is my mum and dad aren't here to know. They'd have been so proud."
Michael Palin
Occupation: Actor, writer and documentary maker
Honour: Knighthood for services to travel, culture and geography
Quote: "That exposure to travellers has taught me a lot about the importance of understanding other people's points of view and learning from other people's lives and other people's cultures, as well as them learning from ours...
"[I] may just have a quiet celebration, just myself and a glass of Horlicks and then go to bed."
Gareth Southgate
Occupation: England football manager
Honour: OBE for services to football
Quote: "I'm an incredibly proud Englishman so having had the opportunity to have represented my country as a player more than 50 times and then to manage the team at a World Cup has been an absolute privilege.
"I hope that everybody that has supported me throughout my career feels pride in the fact that I've received this honour because I wouldn't be in this position without that help and guidance."
Alastair Cook
Occupation: Former England cricket captain, most capped Test player
Honour: Knighthood for services to cricket
Sophie Okonedo
Occupation: Actress, credits include Hotel Rwanda and Undercover
Honour: CBE for services to drama
Margaret Atwood
Occupation: Novelist, author of The Handmaid's Tale
Honour: Joins the Companions of Honour for services to literature
Geraint Thomas
Occupation: Cyclist, winner of the 2018 Tour de France and BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Honour: OBE for services to cycling
Quote: "2018 will always be a year I remember for everything I achieved... This is the icing on the cake and I am so grateful to everyone who played a part in helping me get recognised once again.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing what 2019 has in store, as we look to create more history as a team."
Geva Mentor
Occupation: England netball player, Commonwealth games gold medal winner
Honour: CBE for services to netball
Nick Mason
Occupation: Musician, Pink Floyd drummer
Honour: CBE for services to music
Thandie Newton
Occupation: Actress, credits include Crash, Westworld and Line of Duty
Honour: OBE for services to film and charity
Julia Donaldson
Occupation: Children's author, creator of The Gruffalo
Honour: CBE for services to literature
Quote: "I am delighted to receive this honour and regard it as an acknowledgement of the dedication of all those who work in the world of children's books...
"I also want to take this occasion to highlight how the access of children throughout our country to reading and libraries is endangered with libraries shutting and the jobs of many professional librarians lost."
Gillian Wearing
Occupation: Artist, winner of the Turner Prize
Honour: CBE for services to art
Harry Kane
Occupation: Footballer, England captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker
Honour: MBE for services to football
Quote: "I'm extremely proud... and obviously thankful to all my team-mates, all my coaches at Tottenham, England... all the staff, the guys as well - without them I wouldn't be scoring the goals and getting these accolades."
Philip Pullman
Occupation: Author of His Dark Materials trilogy
Honour: Knighthood for services to literature
Quote: "I was very surprised and honoured to be offered a knighthood. I believe the profession of letters should be recognised as having a proper place in the life of the nation...
"Many people I admire, such as Quentin Blake, Ellen MacArthur, Chris Hoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Nicholas Hytner, Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Bryn Terfel, Ray Davies, Mary Beard - far too many to list - have been happy to accept a knighthood or damehood, and I am proud to be in their company."
Chris Packham
Occupation: Naturalist and TV presenter
Honour: CBE for services to nature conservation
Quote: "Maybe the silent have spoken, maybe a terrified fox, a wounded harrier or a trapped badger whispered and this is their thanks."
Nicola Benedetti
Occupation: Violinist, winner of the Queen's Medal for Music
Honour: CBE for services to music
Quote: "I am very grateful to receive this honour and hope only to take this opportunity to further my fierce commitment to providing enrichment, inspiration and variation to the education system and communities of the UK.
"I am more resolved than ever to challenge what it means to teach music well, and to reinforce my advocacy for arts and culture."
