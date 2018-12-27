Image copyright Getty Images

Car parking prices have risen at more than four in 10 NHS hospitals in England in a year, data suggests.

A total of 124 of the 152 trusts running hospitals responded to Freedom of Information requests by the Press Association, with 53 saying prices were up for visitors or staff, or both.

Some trusts had doubled the cost of certain stays for visitors in 2017-18.

Several hospitals defended the charges, saying some or all of it goes back into patient care or maintaining car parks.

Data published by NHS Digital in October shows NHS trusts made more than £226m from parking fees, including penalty fines, in the last financial year.

The PA analysis highlighted:

A stay of four to 24 hours at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust in West Yorkshire now costing £8, up from £3.50, with a £5 fee for two to four hours, up from £3

An overhaul of charges at Shrewsbury and Telford hospital that has seen the cost of a five-hour stay more than double since October 2017 to £8

Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool's scrapping a £2 flat rate

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals doubling the costs of a four-to-six hour stay to £6, while lowering the cost of a one-hour stay from £3 to £2.50

Frimley Health in Surrey being one of the highest earning trusts in England from parking, making £4.5m and raising costs in the last two financial years

University Hospitals of Leicester making £4.4m from parking and increasing prices, with a two-hour stay for visitors up from £2.50 to £2.80

North Bristol Trust, which made £2.6m from visitor and staff and parking and hiked rates, with a stay of 20 minutes to two hours now costing £3.50, from £3

Car park charges have been abolished in Wales and most of Scotland, and while they remain in England and Northern Ireland, there can be discounts for cancer and dialysis patients.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth described car parking charges in England as a tax on the sick, and reiterated Labour's pledge to abolish them in power.

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Judith Jolly said the charges were "not the answer" to financial pressures on hospitals.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said parking charges do generate revenue while hospital finances are "under immense pressure" but patients should not be "effectively charged for being ill".

Unison's head of health Sara Gorton said many hospital employees have little option but to "pay through the nose simply to park at work".

"If the government put more money into the health service, charges could be scrapped," she added.

A Department of Health spokesman said: "We have made it very clear that patients, their families and our hardworking staff should not be subjected to unfair parking charges.

"NHS trusts are responsible for these charges and ensuring revenue goes back into frontline services, and we want to see trusts coming up with options that put staff, patients and their families first."