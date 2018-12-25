Image copyright PA

Hundreds of well-wishers watched the Queen and other members of the Royal Family arrive at church for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the service - on the Queen's estate in Norfolk - with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles.

However the Duchess of Cornwall was absent due to a heavy cold.

The Duke of Edinburgh also stayed at home but is said to be in good health.

BBC correspondent Charlotte Gallagher said there were "huge cheers" for the Royal Family - especially the Queen.

The Royal Family greeted the waiting crowds after the service.

Many of those gathered had brought bouquets of flowers and called out "Merry Christmas" as the royal party went past.

The son of the Princess Royal, Peter Phillips, attended with his daughters Savannah and Isla followed by Princess Beatrice and Peter's wife Autumn Phillips.

Behind them were Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, then the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, along with Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Tariro, aged 7, got up at 3:00 GMT to get a good view of the royals arriving.

Speaking to the BBC, she said the Queen was her favourite because "she is always wearing the crown with beautiful jewels".

Her twin sister Tatenda said she was looking forward to seeing the Duchess of Sussex whose "elegant dresses" she admired.

