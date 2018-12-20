The words we mispronounced in 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan was on everyone's lips this year - but her name wasn't always pronounced properly

Christmas is a time for reflection, family and dinner table debates.

But do you ever find yourself stuck mid-conversation on how to pronounce names such as Eugenie (you-JAY-nee) or Geraint (ger-AINT)? You're not alone.

A survey by the British Institute for Verbatim Reporters (BIVR) has identified the most mispronounced names and words of the year.

Entries include electronics firm Huawei (WA-way), specific (spe-SI-fik) and papoose (pa-POOSE).

Some of 2018's most commonly mispronounced words:

Remember England's 6-1 stunner against Panama in the World Cup? It happened in Nizhny Novgorod (nits-NEE nov-go-ROD)

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Geraint Thomas (ger-AINT) won the Tour De France in July

Forget about hygge. In 2018, it's all about coorie (COO-rie) - Scotland's answer to the cosy lifestyle trend

Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan (SIR-shuh ROW-nun) bagged her first Oscar nomination earlier this year in Lady Bird

The Belgian city of Ypres (EE-pruh) was a focal point for the centenary commemorations for the end of World War One

In October, journalist Jamal Khashoggi (ja-MALL ka-SHOG-gi) was killed in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

Last year's batch included the surname of EU Council President Donald Tusk (toosk), and the title of the Irish prime minister, the taoiseach.

The survey was commissioned by language learning and translation app, Babbel. Their director of didactics Miriam Plieninger says the reason for the mispronunciations is pretty straightforward - many of the words on the list aren't English.

"We pronounce words in a way we expect them to be pronounced in our own language," she said.

Mrs Plieninger also had some advice for those of us who itch to correct peers committing a lingustic faux pas.

"If you understand what the other person meant, it's usually fine. As long as you get your message across, it's all good."