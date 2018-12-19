Image copyright Nadiya Hussain/PA

Nadiya Hussain has married her husband Abdal again - years after they wed in an arranged marriage.

Writing on Instagram, the Great British Bake Off winner said: "Nothing fancy just love. No frills. Just us. We did it again. I do. I always will. I would do it all over again."

She also posted pictures of the ceremony, a wedding cake and her ring.

The TV presenter married her husband in a union arranged by her parents when she was 19 after meeting him just once.

In a tweet to his wife Abdal Hussain wrote: "You can't run away from me now. I love you to infinity and beyond Xxx."

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine last year Hussain, who is from Luton, admitted it was "tough" marrying "a complete stranger".

"I had an arranged marriage, and learnt you have to persevere and remember we are all human and all have faults.

"We had to live through the good and the bad, and have come out the other side. Love is strange... it creeps up on you and then smacks you in the face.

"I didn't know my husband, and then we had two children, and then I fell in love with him."

The couple have two sons - Musa and Dawud - and a daughter Maryam.

Hussain has said that she does not think her children "need" her to find them a husband or wife in the future.

After winning the Great British Bake Off, she has hosted TV programmes including Nadiya's British Food Adventure.