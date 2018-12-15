British children hurt in Lisbon tram crash

Image copyright Sebastiao Almeida/Publico

Two British children were among 28 people injured when a tram derailed and overturned in Lisbon, Portugal.

Most of the casualties were taken to hospital following the accident on Friday evening but none of them is believed to be in a serious condition.

Reports said the tram came off the rails on a bend at the bottom of a steep hill, before hitting a building.

A six-month-old and a seven-year-old from the UK were rescued by passers-by, according to local media.

The accident, which happened at around 18:00 GMT in the Lapa area of the Portuguese capital, left 26 people needing hospital treatment, while two were treated at the scene.

A witness told Portuguese newspaper Publico that he heard "a bang" and "people screaming" when the tram derailed on a corner after failing to stop.

Portuguese news channel TVI 24 reported that some of the victims had suffered chest, face and eye injuries.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lisbon's historic electric trams are popular with tourists.

There was a large response by the emergency services, with around 30 emergency vehicles on the scene, according to newspaper Jornal de Noticias.

The tram operator, Carris, confirmed the derailment but said there were only "slight" injuries to 28 people.

The company also said it would carry out a "thorough investigation" to determine the causes of the accident.