The people's Christmas cards revealed
The Royal Family has released their chosen photographs for their Christmas Cards this year.
But it's not only blue-bloods who have revealed lovely 2018 Christmas cards. Here are the efforts of some non-aristocratic families (and their pets) as well.
Please keep them coming in!
Rosie Ashforth, 40, and her partner Kyle Hartigan, 35, from Bristol made a card starring them and their adopted animals. The horses are called Bear Spirit and Moo and they are accompanied by Beryl and Nessie.
Alison, 26, from Houston, Texas with her dog Charlie and cat Hugo. She shared her home-made Christmas Card with people on Reddit and it proved very popular garnering almost one hundred thousand up votes.
Victoria Harrild-Jones, 40, used a photo of her Miniature American Shepherds for her Christmas Card this year. It may look like the puppies are in the middle of a blizzard but the photo was actually taken on their dining room table at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, and then photo-shopped.
Willard, 29, and Melissa, 27, happy at home with their six-year-old pet cat Cataro in Boone, North Carolina.
Chris & Sam Gardner, both 50 and from Effingham, Surrey, have been making cards with their dogs for the last six years. Here their pets celebrate Christmas 2018.
