Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Government guidance says services should develop evacuation plans

Britain's fire services had no plans for evacuating a high-rise building at the time of the Grenfell disaster, the Fire Brigades Union has said.

It told the public inquiry into last year's fire that despite government recommendations most services had no strategy suitable for tall buildings.

The need for evacuation plans has become central to the first phase of the public inquiry.

A total of 72 people died in the west London fire in June 2017.

On the night of the fire, a policy of "stay put" was kept in place for around two hours after the blaze broke out.

Both firefighters on the ground and in control rooms told residents they should remain in their flats.

Government guidance published in 2014 says fire services should develop evacuation plans for when the standard "stay put" advice becomes "untenable".

The inquiry chairman will consider whether evacuating the building in North Kensington earlier could have saved lives.

Martin Seaward, the FBU's barrister, told the inquiry that developing practical drills for an evacuation plan would have been "a major undertaking achievable only at the national level".

It would be " too daunting" even for a large fire service like London's, he said.

Firefighters have previously given evidence that evacuations in such circumstances were not something they were trained to do.

"The incident commander was placed in an impossible position without an evacuation procedure in place," Mr Seaward said.

He added that he hoped the inquiry would next consider why evacuation plans hadn't been developed.

Before the Grenfell fire there had been a series of well-known smaller fires which spread rapidly, Mr Seaward told the inquiry. But he said procedures and training were not drawn up as a result.

So far, the first phase of the inquiry's hearings - which will close later on Wednesday - have been concentrating solely on the events of the night of 14 June 2017.

The second phase of the inquiry will examine the cladding of the tower block and concerns expressed by residents about fire safety.

Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick will confirm the timetable later.

On Monday, a victim for the lawyers told the inquiry that London Fire Brigade's leaders had let down residents and firefighters.