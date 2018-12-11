Man held by armed police at UK Parliament

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg witnessed the man being pinned to the ground by police

A man has been arrested by armed police officers after it is believed he broke into the grounds of Parliament.

An eyewitness told the BBC the man jumped over railings before being Tasered by police.

The man was held within the parliamentary courtyard but has now been taken away in a police van.

Police say he has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site and is not being investigated by the Met's counter terrorism command.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed a Taser was used, but could not say yet whether the man was armed.

Parliamentary authorities say the incident, which happened just before midday, is contained.

Christopher Hope, a reporter for the Daily Telegraph, told BBC News: "I heard a scream and then looked out the window, and then about half a dozen police officers who appeared not to be armed were running towards a man.

"And then it appears the man was Tasered.

"It appears to be contained now. There are armed police patrolling downstairs by the Christmas tree."

Image copyright Reuters

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, who also witnessed the disturbance, says she saw the man on the ground, arguing with police.

He was then back on his feet in handcuffs and talking to officers, she tweeted.