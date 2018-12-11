If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: May meets EU leaders in effort to save deal

Not today, then. But Theresa May's decision to delay the Commons vote on whether to accept her Brexit deal with the EU doesn't mean things have gone quiet. The prime minister is travelling to some of Europe's capitals to meet leaders, including Germany's Angela Merkel, having said she needs "further assurances" on the Northern Ireland backstop issue before attempting to gain the backing of MPs.

European Council President Donald Tusk has ruled out "renegotiation", but said leaders would discuss how to "facilitate UK ratification". What, if anything, that means might become apparent to Mrs May during the course of the day. She indicated the final deadline for the vote happening would be 21 January.

In domestic politics, the Times says a 26th Conservative MP has submitted a letter of no-confidence in Mrs May - 48 must do so to prompt a leadership contest. Labour, meanwhile, says it will not yet call for a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in the PM, arguing that this would be more likely to succeed after the eventual vote on the Brexit deal.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at what will happen next. And, amid the complication and the clamour, get the full picture using our Brexit guide (including details on the backstop controversy).

France yellow vest protests: Macron offers wage and tax compromise

France's President Emmanuel Macron has responded to four weekends of violent protest against his policies by offering tax concessions and a rise in the minimum wage. Addressing the nation on TV, Mr Macron acknowledged anger was "deep, and in many ways legitimate". He refused to promise tax rises for the wealthy, one of the main demands of the yellow-jacketed demonstrators (gilet jaunes). But they have "forced a total reorientation of French social and economic policy", writes the BBC's Hugh Schofield. So who are the gilets jaunes?

Puzzles 'won't slow mental decline'

It's often stated that keeping the mind active, via crossswords or Sudoku, protects against mental decline. But a study at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the University of Aberdeen suggests doing such puzzles has no effect.

'People felt entitled to touch my body'

British Olympian Anyika Onuora says she used to wear baggy clothes to hide her body because people "felt entitled to touch it". The 34-year-old, who won 4x400m relay bronze at Rio 2016, struggled with body image confidence as a youngster having gone to a predominantly white school. As an athlete, she was often told she was "fat" because her body was naturally bigger than those of many peers.

"At times you would feel objectified," says Onuora, who has Nigerian parents. "I had an adult body at such a young age - I had hips, quite a big backside, and I didn't know what to do with it or how to feel about it."

What the papers say

"The lady is for turning" is the Daily Telegraph's headline, as Fleet Street deals with Theresa May's decision to postpone the vote on her Brexit deal. The Daily Mail describes "shambolic scenes" following the announcement on Monday, while the Guardian says the now tighter timetable in the lead-up to Brexit on 29 March makes leaving the EU without a deal more likely. The Financial Times says Mrs May's premiership "hangs by a thread". On a lighter note, the Daily Star reveals that I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp is enjoying life.

