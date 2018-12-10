Image copyright Getty Images

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) failed to plan for an incident on the scale of last year's Grenfell Tower fire, a lawyer for the victims has said.

Danny Friedman QC told the independent inquiry into the deadly blaze that LFB Commissioner Dany Cotton had brought the service into disrepute.

The London Fire Brigade said it would be unfair to judge it before the inquiry had concluded.

A total of 72 people died as a result of the west London fire in June 2017.

In his closing statement at the end of the first phase of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Mr Friedman said there was "overwhelming evidence" the LFB had failed to plan for such a scenario.

He said the LFB knew there was a risk of a high-rise fire which could require evacuation.

But he said that knowledge did not filter down to firefighters in a "terrible gulf between paper and practice."

Phase one of the inquiry has focused on the factual narrative surrounding the events of the night the fire broke out.

Mr Friedman criticised Ms Cotton's "woefully ill-judged" comments and "defensive statements" when she gave evidence to the inquiry in September.

He said: "Not only were these comments insulting to the bereaved, survivors and residents, but they were irresponsible.

"They sent a wholly negative message about the LFB's capacity as an organisation to acknowledge its shortcomings and to make any real change in the future."

Phase two of the inquiry will address the remaining list of issues to be investigated.