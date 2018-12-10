If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: May in final push to win backing for deal

Just over a day to go. With the government widely expected to lose Tuesday's vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal, the prime minister is to hold a series of meetings with backbench Conservative MPs in an effort to swing things her way.

So what if she loses? Former Foreign Secretary, and leading Brexiteer, Boris Johnson says Mrs May could stay as PM but would have to renegotiate with Brussels. For her part, Mrs May says a rejection of her deal could lead to a general election - or possibly "no Brexit".

Speaking of which, the European Court of Justice is set to rule later on whether the UK can cancel Brexit without the permission of the other 27 EU members.

The BBC has looked at six possible post-deal vote scenarios. And don't forget our really simple Brexit guide.

France unrest: Macron holds crisis meetings

After four weekends of protests across France against fuel tax rises, living costs and other issues, President Emmanuel Macron is holding talks with unions and employers about what to do next. Later on Monday Mr Macron, who has kept a low profile during the unrest, will address the nation on TV, during which he is expected to announce measures to deal with it. About 136,000 protesters took to the streets on Saturday, with more than 1,200 taken into custody. Here are pictures of what happened.

Grace Millane: Man appears in court charged with murder

A 26-year-old man has appeared in court in New Zealand charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane. Miss Millane, 22, from Essex, disappeared in Auckland on 1 December. The search for her ended on Sunday after a body was found on the outskirts of the city. The man, who cannot be named, is due back in court next month. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was an "overwhelming sense of hurt and shame that this has happened in our country".

Called the wrong name at work? Awkward...

By Dhruti Shah

When a colleague told me my name autocorrected to Dorito and they were seconds away from calling me a tortilla chip in an email, I honestly didn't know what to say. Our names are a key part of our identity so it can be incredibly frustrating when someone gets it wrong at work.

At least this occasion was better than when people have mispronounced my name as "Dirty" or misspelt it as "Druhti", but not knowing what to reply bothered me for days. That's because getting a name wrong makes for somewhat awkward conversation for all involved. Do you tell them or do you let it slide?

Read the full article

What the papers say

The i reports that Conservative rivals are "lining up" to replace Theresa May, should she lose Tuesday's Brexit vote. The Times says Boris Johnson is at the "head of the jockeying pack", while the Guardian focuses on the PM's efforts to win over rebels within her party. The Daily Telegraph's headline states that Mrs May is praying for "deliverance". Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads on findings that the number of people caught driving under the influence of illegal drugs is at a "record level". And the Daily Star warns of five days of icy weather.

Image copyright Getty Images

Lookahead

09:30 UK GDP figures for October are released.

14:45 England's men's cricket squads for the tour of the West Indies in January are announced.

On this day

1990 The first of the hostages held in the Gulf for four-and-a-half months arrive in the UK after their release by Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

