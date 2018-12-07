Two teenagers have been charged with terror offences after being arrested on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth has been charged with eight offences and a 17-year-old boy from London has been charged with five offences.

The pair have been bailed to appear before Westminster Magistrates on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man from Bath, who was also arrested, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The three people were taken into custody after an operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

The 18-year-old faces five charges of encouraging terrorism and three of disseminating terrorist publications, while the 17-year-old faces five charges of encouraging terrorism.