A Gloucestershire village has been treated to the rare sight of a triple rainbow.

A regular rainbow happens when sunlight is refracted through raindrops, splitting the light into the spectrum of colours.

When rays of light are reflected three times within a rain drop, a triple rainbow is produced.

BBC Weather Watcher Gordon photographed the triple rainbow in the village of Frampton on Severn.

"I've never seen such a thing before," he said.

There have only been five scientific reports of triple rainbows in 250 years, says international scientific body the Optical Society.

