Rare triple rainbow seen in Gloucestershire
- 3 December 2018
A Gloucestershire village has been treated to the rare sight of a triple rainbow.
A regular rainbow happens when sunlight is refracted through raindrops, splitting the light into the spectrum of colours.
When rays of light are reflected three times within a rain drop, a triple rainbow is produced.
BBC Weather Watcher Gordon photographed the triple rainbow in the village of Frampton on Severn.
"I've never seen such a thing before," he said.
There have only been five scientific reports of triple rainbows in 250 years, says international scientific body the Optical Society.
The sight impressed Twitter users:
Just saw a triple rainbow on the @bbcweather forecast, never knew you could get one, beautiful 🌈🌈🌈— Liam Ball (@Liam_Ball92) December 3, 2018
How cool is that. I've seen double rainbows half a dozen times but never a triple.— julie watson (@juliewa43117224) December 3, 2018
