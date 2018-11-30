If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Home and away: May sells Brexit deal

The G20 summit of leading world economies is beginning in Buenos Aires, but Theresa May has matters closer to home on her mind. Departing the UK, the prime minister urged MPs to back her Brexit plan, telling them the "jobs and livelihoods and security" of voters depend on it.

With 11 days until the Commons decides whether to accept or reject it, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg writes that there are no clues over a "possible Plan B" if things don't go Mrs May's way. Eurosceptic Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned against trying to "frighten" people into "acquiescing to a non-Brexit Brexit".

When she's in Argentina, what is the PM going to be talking about? Well, it begins with a B, ends in a T and contains an X. Yes, she'll be telling world leaders including China's Xi Jinping and Japan's Shinzo Abe how good her deal will be for the global, not just UK, economy. She'll highlight her plans for a future trade deal with the EU.

US-China trade war up for discussion

Meanwhile at the G20 summit, relations between the world's two largest economies - the US and China - are high on the agenda. Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are due to meet, with the countries engaged in a trade war. Mr Trump has said he expects to go ahead with plans to raise tariffs on $200bn of Chinese goods - first introduced in September - to 25% (up from 10%) from January.

On a different note, here are some pictures of world leaders gathering for the G20. One face not in its usual place was Germany's Angela Merkel, whose plane was forced to land shortly after leaving Berlin because of a technical hitch.

Diabetes patients offered low-cal diet on NHS

The NHS in England is prescribing an 800-calorie a day diet using liquid meals and shakes to people with type 2 diabetes, in an effort to reverse the condition. Initially up to 5,000 people will be on it, following a smaller-scale trial last year. NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens also called on the food industry to cut "junk calories and added sugar and salt".

The village that fears for its Brits

By Henri Astier

Alet-les-Bains in southern France may be a long way away from the UK, but Brexit looms large there. And it's not just the large number of Britons among its 440 residents who worry about the future.

"Our English friends have done a lot for the village," says resident Annick Van Mairis. "Thanks to them, dilapidated houses have become beautiful. Our main fear is that they should have to leave for some reason or other."

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph reports that 100 Conservative MPs have now "denounced" Theresa May's Brexit deal. The i says the parliamentary Christmas break could be shortened to deal with the fallout if the PM loses the vote on 11 December. Meanwhile, the Guardian says immigration rules could be relaxed to allow more non-EU workers in to deal with staffing gaps in the NHS. The Daily Mirror claims an addiction to junk food is damaging children's teeth. And the Daily Star reveals that rock star Ozzy Osbourne needed emergency treatment after getting an infection from a manicure.

