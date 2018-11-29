Image copyright Reuters

UK migration figures have remained steady despite a dip in EU citizens moving to the UK, ONS figures show.

Overall net migration - the difference between the number of people coming to live in the UK for at least 12 months and those leaving - was 273,000.

EU net migration was 74,000 in the year to the end of June 2018, while non-EU net migration was 248,000.

The Office for National Statistics said there had been a rise in Asian citizens moving to the UK for work reasons.

The government wants to cut overall migration to below 100,000 a year.

Some 219,000 EU citizens arrived in the UK, as 145,000 left, making net EU migration the lowest it had been since 2012, according to the ONS.

The data also showed non-EU net migration was the highest since 2004.

Jay Lindop, director of the Centre for International Migration, said net migration had "remained fairly stable since its peak in 2016".