Image caption TV debates have become a fixture of the campaign trail ahead of elections and big votes

Theresa May has challenged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to a live Brexit TV debate, insisting she's the only one with a plan for the UK's future.

It comes as she travels the UK on a two-week campaign to sell her Brexit deal to the public and MPs, before the latter vote on it on 11 December.

The Sun suggests the debate could come two days before MPs vote, but Downing Street said no date had been fixed yet.

Labour say Mr Corbyn would "relish a head-to-head debate".

A day after the suggestion was first mooted in the Daily Telegraph, Mrs May told the Sun the format of the debate would be "a matter for broadcasters to determine", but she was ready for the challenge.

"I am going to be explaining why I think this deal is the right deal for the UK - and yes, I am ready to debate it with Jeremy Corbyn.

"Because I have got a plan. He hasn't got a plan."

Last year, Mrs May refused to take part in any of the TV debates that took place in the run-up to the snap general election.

BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith said Downing Street had confirmed that the prime minister wanted to hold a TV debate, but no date had yet been chosen.

The Commons vote on the deal will take place on Tuesday 11 December after five days of debate.

A Labour spokesman said: "Jeremy would relish a head-to-head debate with Theresa May about her botched Brexit deal and the future of our country."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Other parties reject the idea of a May-Corbyn head to head as they want a chance to have their say too

In response, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable demanded to be involved as well, because, as he put it, neither the Conservatives nor Labour had called for a new referendum on the deal. The Greens, too, said any debate must be cross-party and diverse.

In a tweet, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: "I'm ready to make sure Wales's voice is heard in any TV debate."

And Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that she would be "up for a full leaders' debate on the 'deal'".

On Sunday, EU leaders approved the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on future relations, which Mrs May has negotiated.

Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, the DUP and many Tory MPs have said they will vote against it.