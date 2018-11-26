If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

'Move on': May urges MPs to back Brexit deal

Theresa May has persuaded the other 27 EU leaders to back her Brexit withdrawal deal - now for MPs. The prime minister is due to address the House of Commons at 15:30, warning that "division and uncertainty" will result if they don't vote for it. She has a busy couple of weeks, with MPs expected to decide on 12 December whether to "move on", as Mrs May puts it, and accept the deal, or "go back to square one" and reject it.

It's also reported that she could face Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - who's described the deal as "the worst of all worlds" - in a TV debate. Members of the cabinet (which meets ahead of Mrs May addressing MPs on Monday) admit she faces a struggle in Parliament, with the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the DUP and many Conservatives also set to vote against it.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg considers what the PM needs to do. And BBC Europe editor Katya Adler looks back at 19 months of Brexit wrangling, adding that there's plenty more of that to come.

Also, what happens if MPs do reject the deal? Meanwhile, if you need a bit of a catch-up, try our really simple Brexit guide.

Kiev protests as Russia seizes Ukraine ships

Russia's capture of three Ukrainian naval vessels off the Crimean peninsula has led to protests on the streets of the capital, Kiev. The country's parliament is to consider bringing in martial law to deal with the unrest. Russia accused the Ukrainian ships - two gunboats and a tug - of illegally entering its waters. But Ukraine says the Russians tried to intercept the ships, ramming the tug.

Why are Iranians crossing the Channel in dinghies?

Police say more than 100 migrants, claiming to be Iranian, have attempted the 21-mile crossing of the Channel from France to the UK in the last three weeks. It's very dangerous, as they are using dinghies on a route that's busy with shipping. The BBC investigates.

The women killed on one day

The United Nations has released figures showing an average of 137 women across the world are killed by a partner or family member every day. That's approximately 50,000 a year. What are the reasons behind the violence, and how do different societies deal with it? The BBC looks at five cases.

What are the rules on building skyscrapers?

BBC Reality Check

There's already a Shard, not to mention a Walkie-Talkie, a Cheesegrater and a Gherkin. Much of London's cityscape is filling up with colourfully named and nicknamed high-rise buildings. And the architect Lord Foster has put in planning permission for another. Known as the Tulip, it would be 305.3m (1,000ft) tall, consisting of a stem structure leading up to a viewing area, with rides in transparent pods, a restaurant, a miniature park and an education zone.

Just three feet shorter than the Shard, it would become London's - and the UK's - second-highest building. But what are the planning obstacles the Tulip will have to get past to ensure it's built?

What the papers say

The Financial Times says Theresa May, having reached a deal with the EU, will have to engage in a fortnight of "hard sell", as she tries to get MPs to back it. The Daily Telegraph calls the suggestion that she could face Jeremy Corbyn in a TV debate part of a "presidential-style" campaign, while the Daily Mirror's headline puts the PM's predicament starkly: "Now for the hard bit." But the Daily Express offers the PM its support, urging MPs to "get on with it". Meanwhile, the Times reports that "exciting experiences" are being given more as Christmas presents. And the Daily Star says actors with dwarfism have hit out at pantomime producers for replacing them with child actors to save money.

