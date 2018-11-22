MI5 'too slow' over Manchester bomber
- 22 November 2018
MI5 admits for the first time that it made a mistake in failing to track the 2017 Manchester bomber, MPs have said.
A report by the Intelligence and Security Committee said MI5 had recognised it had moved "too slowly" to establish how dangerous Salman Abedi, 22, really was.