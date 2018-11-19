Image copyright Reuters

The Duchess of Sussex has met Take That as she attended the Royal Variety Performance for the first time.

She wore a black-and-white sequinned Safiyaa dress for the charity gala at the London Palladium on Monday night.

The duchess told the pop group: "I'm looking forward to seeing you closing the show."

Meghan and Prince Harry were also entertained by singers Rick Astley, George Ezra and the cast of Hamilton during the annual fundraiser.

Comedian Lost Voice Guy, winner of Britain's Got Talent, is also on the bill.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan met members of Take That including Gary Barlow and Howard Donald

Take That's Mark Owen, wearing a maroon velvet suit, said meeting the royals had been "very exciting".

Host of the show Greg Davies, star of Cuckoo and The Inbetweeners, congratulated the duke and duchess on their recent baby news as he took to the stage.

"As I believe they say in royal circles, one is thrilled when two become three," he said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Money raised from the gala goes to the Royal Variety Charity

Meghan had been presented with a posy by Darcie-Rae Moyse, seven, from Crowthorne in Berkshire as she arrived at the event.

The flowers were picked from the garden at Brinsworth House, a retirement home for theatre and entertainment professionals.

The gala raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, which helps support Brinsworth House residents.