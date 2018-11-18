Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A total of 505 safety events were recorded at the British naval base since 2006

There have been more than 500 safety incidents at the home of the UK's nuclear submarine fleet in the past 12 years, it has been revealed.

Two events at HM Naval Base Clyde had "high potential for radioactive release to the environment", according to the Ministry of Defence.

But in "neither [Category A] event was any radiological contamination evident", the MoD confirmed.

The figures were disclosed in response to a parliamentary question.

Replying to Edinburgh SNP MP Deidre Brock, defence minister Stuart Andrew stated the safety events "may be near-misses, equipment failures, human error or procedural failings".

In total, 505 events were recorded since 2006 at the Faslane site, he said.

The figures he revealed also show an increase in recorded incidents in recent years, with 80 in 2016 and 73 last year.

'No harm to staff or public'

Mr Andrew said: "They [incidents] are raised, however minor they may appear, to encourage a comprehensive, robust reporting culture, undertake learning from experience and to take early corrective action."

The two Category A incidents were listed between 2006 and 2007.

Mr Andrew continued: "None of the events caused harm to the health of any member of staff on the Naval Base, or to any member of the public."

He said the MoD takes all incidents, no matter how minor, "extremely seriously" and that they are investigated with appropriate measure put in place.

Kate Hudson, CND general secretary, said the defence minister's letter "confirms our fears" that "safety at Faslane was worsening".