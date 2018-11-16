Image caption UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston travelled the country for his report on poverty

Ministers are in a "state of denial" about poverty, a UN expert has said following a 12-day tour of the UK.

Philip Alston, special rapporteur on extreme poverty, said despite being in the one of the world's richest countries he had encountered "misery".

A fifth of the population, amounting to 14m people, are living in poverty and levels of child poverty are "staggering", the Australian said.

The government rejected his analysis, pointing to rising household incomes.

Professor Alston, an expert in human rights law based at New York University, visited locations including Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Essex, Glasgow, London and Newcastle on a fact-finding mission.

He met people affected by poverty as well as government officials, discussing the impact of austerity, changes to benefits and local government funding.

At a news conference in London, he said he witnessed "a lot of misery, a lot of people who feel the system is failing them, a lot of people who feel the system is really just there to punish them".

How is poverty measured?

Professor Alston used a new measure by the Social Metrics Commission to come up with the figure of 14m people in the UK in poverty.

It is a measure of "relative poverty", meaning it looks at the percentage of people living with less than 55% of the median income, taking into account costs such as childcare, housing, debt and disability.

But the government has preferred to use the measure of "absolute poverty".

This counts the number of people in households with less than 60% of the median income as it was in 2010/11, so it shows how living standards of low-income households have changed over time.

By that measure, the government says there are a million fewer people in absolute poverty than there were in 2010.

Among experts in the media, think tanks, Parliament and organisations such as the National Audit Office, he said there was "close to unanimity" that Britain was not doing enough to combat poverty.

But he said the view from ministers was the opposite.

"Ministers with whom I met told me that things are going well that they don't see any big problems and they are happy with the way their policies are playing out," Prof Alston said.

Image copyright Bassam Khawaja Image caption Mr Alston met human rights workers and residents in deprived parts of Belfast

He said the government was preoccupied with reducing welfare dependency but said he could not believe ministers were as happy with the results as they claimed to be.

Professor Alston said: "The era of connectivity and the era of social media makes it much less sustainable to have this dramatic difference between people living the high life, a higher life than has ever been lived before, and at the other end, people who can't afford a tin of beans, can't afford the seventh meal of the week."

Many of the "harsh" policies could be ended "overnight" with little cost, he claimed.

These included the delay of five to 12 weeks before Universal Credit was paid, the single household payments which give more leverage to controlling or violent partners, and the two-child limit for benefit claimants.

Professor Alston compared this limit to China's notorious one-child policy and said it was "a perfect way to punish families".

He warned that the poor would "bear the brunt" of the expected impact of Brexit on the UK economy, and said the fall in the value of the pound had already cost low-income families £400 a year.

"In my meetings with the government, it was clear to me that the impact of Brexit on people in poverty is an afterthought," he said.

Professor Alston's report will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva next year.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Work and Pensions said: "We completely disagree with this analysis."

She said that household incomes have "never been higher", income inequality has fallen and there are one million fewer people living in absolute poverty compared with 2010.