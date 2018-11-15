Image copyright Getty Images

In her resignation letter, the former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey declared that the prime minister's draft withdrawal agreement fails to "regain control" from Brussels.

"Repeatedly you have said that we must regain control of our money, our borders and our laws and develop our own independent trade policy... This deal fails to do this," she wrote.

Ms McVey's claim directly contrasts with what Theresa May said outside Downing Street: "This deal... brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement, protects jobs, security and our Union."

So if the withdrawal agreement is finalised and there is a deal, will it deliver "control"?

'Money'

The issue of money focuses on the UK's annual contribution to the EU budget, worth a net £9bn or so a year.

Once the UK leaves in March 2019, it will continue to pay similar amounts during the transition period.

Furthermore, the UK will need to pay a settlement of some £39bn to the EU to cover its financial obligations for leaving.

And if the transition period is to be extended, some payments will also have to be made for longer.

The prime minister has previously indicated that any extension would be for a "matter of months", but the withdrawal agreement gives no firm end date - only that the exit will have to be agreed jointly by the EU and the UK.

But once the transition period is over (and regardless of whether the backstop is triggered or not), such large payments will no longer have to be made. This is why the prime minister and her supporters claim the withdrawal agreement allows the UK to regain control of its money.

'Borders'

During the transition period, freedom of movement rules apply, meaning EU citizens will be free to live and work in the UK and vice versa.

Once the UK exits transition, it will able to set its own immigration policy regarding the requirements for people coming into the country.

This is why the prime minster claims the UK will be "taking back control" of its borders and that the country will be ending free movement.

'Laws'

Two years ago, at the Conservative Party conference, Mrs May declared: "We are not leaving (the EU) only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ). That is not going to happen."

But during the transition, the UK will have to follow all European Union rules and remain under ECJ jurisdiction.

Opponents, like Ms McVey, argue that this leaves the UK as a rule taker and no longer a rule maker.

Also, if the transition period is extended, the ECJ's jurisdiction will also be extended.

Furthermore, if the backstop is triggered then disputes will be resolved by an arbitration panel. That panel must refer to any matter which concerns the interpretation of EU law to the ECJ.

'Independent trade policy'

Once the UK exits transition, and assuming the backstop isn't triggered, it will be able to implement any agreed free trade deals it strikes with other countries.

If the transition period is extended, free trade deals will have to wait.

And if the UK become a single customs territory (in the event the backstop is triggered), it won't be able to implement any deals on goods (but it will be able to action some deals it reaches on services).

Deciding when the backstop comes to an end, will not only be up to the UK. It will also have to be agreed with the EU, and Ms McVey says she fears the UK could become "trapped" in this arrangement, compromising its ability to strike trade deals.

