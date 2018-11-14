Image copyright Chris Jackson/Clarence House

Prince Charles has revealed his love of "groussaka" - his version of the Greek dish moussaka, but with grouse instead of lamb - on the day he turns 70.

The Prince of Wales made the comments in the latest edition of Country Life, which he edited to mark his birthday.

He also told the magazine about his fondness for red squirrels and how he lets them run around his home.

Two new photos of the prince with his family have been released by Clarence House to celebrate the landmark.

Other events include a private party at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen, who will give a speech for her son.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will also attend a tea party at Spencer House in London to celebrate 70 inspirational people marking their 70th birthdays this year.

There will be traditional gun salutes at the Tower of London and Green Park at 13:00 GMT, while the bells will be rung at Westminster Abbey at the same time.

Writing in Country Life, the prince talks about his love of food and the magazine features one of his favourite recipes - pheasant crumble pie.

He says: "I got this recipe from someone I know. It is delicious.

"I invented a grouse one recently, coq au vin with grouse, as well as moussaka with grouse. It doesn't always have to be lamb - in other words, groussaka!"

He also describes how red squirrels visit his Birkhall home on the Queen's Balmoral estate.

The prince says: "They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round the inside.

"Sometimes when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts - they are incredibly special creatures."

Prince facts

Image copyright Andrew Milligan Image caption What is in Prince Charles' favourite cuppa? The Palace has revealed all

Buckingham Palace has released 70 facts about the Prince of Wales to mark his birthday. Here are just a few…