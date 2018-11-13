If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Brexit: Nearly there?

Negotiators for the UK and the EU have been working through the night to reach a deal. That's what Prime Minister Theresa May promised in her Lord Mayor's Banquet speech to the City of London on Monday, where she described talks as "immensely difficult" but "now in the endgame".

Both sides want a summit of EU leaders at the end of this month to sign off any deal. But Brussels says this can only happen if an agreement is reached on what to do about the Irish border.

Mrs May, some of whose ministers are believed to want a change to her plan, will address the cabinet when it meets later. So, where are we? BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at the situation.

We often hear expressions like "crunch time", "knife edge" and "11th hour" when it comes to Brexit. BBC Reality Check asks when, if ever, is the deadline for reaching a deal?

California fires: Death toll rises

The number of people confirmed dead in the wildfires hitting California has risen to 42. At least 228 people are missing, with almost 7,200 structures having been destroyed. An estimated 250,000 people have been forced to flee their homes. Some of the evacuees have shared their stories with the BBC.

'Genius' Stan Lee remembered

When asked what was the greatest superpower, Stan Lee replied: "Luck." But the creator of comic characters including Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, the Silver Surfer, the X-Men, Iron Man and Dr Strange can be said to have made his own good fortune during his long career. Lee, who has died at the age of 95, was, according to actor Hugh Jackman, who played the character Wolverine in several films based on his works, "a creative genius". Here's his obituary. And take a look at this video tribute.

Freakshakes 'should be banned'

How many calories in your favourite milkshake? A couple of hundred? Well, not if you're into "freakshakes" - those containing sometimes rather large amounts of chocolates, sweets, cake, cream and sauce. The campaign group Action on Sugar wants a ban on all milkshakes of more than 300 calories. One freakshake it analysed contained 1,280 calories - more than half the daily energy needs of an adult.

Saving the world's bees

By Tim Bowler, business reporter

Can artificial intelligence and machine learning help? That's the hope of scientists who are scrambling to use technology to reverse the dramatic declines in bee populations across the globe.

Bees are crucial for agriculture: 1.4 billion farming jobs and three-quarters of the world's food supply depend on the pollination of crops. And of the 100 crop species that feed 90% of the globe's population, 70 are pollinated by domesticated and wild bees.

What the papers say

There's much discussion of the state of Brexit talks, following the prime minister's speech. The Daily Telegraph says Theresa May will be told by Eurosceptics at Tuesday's cabinet meeting that no deal is better than "caving in" to Brussels. The Guardian warns that, unless there's substantial progress by the end of Wednesday, the timetable for Brexit will become "perilously squeezed". Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that a Briton has died of rabies after being bitten by a cat while on holiday in Morocco. And the Sun leads on TV talent judge Simon Cowell saying he's spent years "living like a vampire", finding it hard to sleep because of stress.

Daily digest

Gaza Violence erupts after covert op killings

Car attack James Gargasoulas guilty of six murders in Melbourne, Australia

Hall of shame UK's "worst online retailers" revealed

Harry, Nick, Fleur, Rita Line-up for I'm a Celebrity named

Non-stop Strictly Winning dance show's taken over my life, says Joe McFadden

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment figures for October.

17:00 The UK premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, created by JK Rowling and starring Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Zoe Kravitz, takes place at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London.

On this day

1992 The government announces plans to close a third of Britain's deep coal mines, with the loss of 31,000 jobs.

From elsewhere

They were stopped at the Texas border. Their nightmare had only just begun (New York Times)

I tried renting out my hallway cupboard for £350 (Vice)

How Amsterdam's no-go zone became a destination (Daily Telegraph)

The One Direction fan-fiction novel that became a literary sensation (The Atlantic)