Almost half of the UK's National Cycle Network is unsafe for children under the age of 12, according to research.

Poor surfaces, traffic, and too many barriers are making routes inaccessible to young users, and some other groups.

"There may as well be a 'no entry' sign on their local path," said Xavier Brice of transport charity Sustrans.

The charity is calling for an overhaul of the 16,575 miles of cycle routes "to make the network safer for everyone".

A route being safe for a 12-year-old is a safety benchmark set by the UK government.

The Paths for Everyone report, a major review and independent audit commissioned by Sustrans, classified 42% of the UK's Cycle Network as "very poor".

Thousands of miles of cycle routes are unsuitable for children, those with mobility issues and the less physically active, Sustrans concluded.

Two-thirds of the network is on the road - including nearly 2,000 miles of A and B roads.

The charity - which owns 500 miles of the network - has proposed:

doubling the number of paths away from cars, from 5,000 to 10,000 miles

diverting all routes off busy and fast-moving roads onto quieter routes

removing or redesigning 16,000 barriers, to improve accessibility

improved safety at road and rail junctions

introducing wider, better surfaced paths.

Sustrans says improvements would cost £2.8 billion and would lead to the number of users rising from 4.4 million in 2017 to 8.4 million.

It says its long-term goal is to make the network traffic-free and "safe for a 12-year-old to use on their own".

All four national governments have backed the review, with the UK government dedicating £1 million to initial repair work.

Last year, the Scottish Government committed £7 million towards the development and maintenance of the paths in Scotland.

Cycling and Walking Minister Jesse Norman said he hoped planned improvements would "encourage generations to make cycling and walking the natural choice for shorter journeys".