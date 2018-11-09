UK

Remembrance Sunday 2018: Poppy displays in pictures

  • 9 November 2018
From "Poppy Road" in Walsall to Lloyd's of London, Armistice Day is being marked across the country - and beyond.

Poppies fall through the atrium of the Lloyd"s building during the Lloyd"s of London Armistice commemoration service. Image copyright PA
Image caption Workers at the insurance market Lloyd's of London watch as poppies fall through the atrium of the building during Friday's commemoration service
The Royal British Legion"s falling poppy display is projected onto the West Front of Salisbury Cathedral to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the armistice in Salisbury Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Salisbury Cathedral is lit up with a projection of falling poppies, created by the Royal British Legion
People look at an installation titled Coming Home by artist Martin Waters at Hull Minster. Image copyright PA
Image caption In Hull Minster, people admire an installation created by artist Martin Waters entitled "Coming Home"
The historical statue of soldier "Tommy" on Seaham seafront in County Durham is decorated with magnetic poppies Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The historical statue of soldier "Tommy" on Seaham seafront in County Durham is decorated with magnetic poppies
A sign in Station Road, Aldridge in Walsall which has transformed itself into Poppy Road as almost 100 houses have been decorated with 24,000 red poppies and silhouette statues of soldiers to honour local people Image copyright PA
Image caption Station Road in Aldridge, Walsall, has been transformed into Poppy Road
People look at a house in Station Road, Aldridge in Walsall which has transformed itself into Poppy Road as almost 100 houses have been decorated with 24,000 red poppies and silhouette statues of soldiers to honour local people who endured and lost their lives in the First World War. Image copyright PA
Image caption Residents and businesses have decorated their buildings with tens of thousands of poppies as part of the project
Local councillor Laurence Green tends to hand-made wooden crosses and hand-knitted poppies, which are placed on the war memorial in the Devonshire village of Ashprington, where he has adorned the small memorial with crosses of those that died in the Great War from the Ashprington Parish. Villagers tend the memorial and have made a book featuring details of parishioners that served and died during the First World War. Image copyright PA
Image caption On a smaller scale, local councillor Laurence Green in Ashprington, Devon, tends to a memorial at the village war memorial
Over 4000 individually knitted poppies, part of a piece of art called "Over the Top", cascade from the tower at St John the Baptist church in North Baddesley, Hampshire Image copyright PA
Image caption Thousands of individually knitted poppies cascade down the side of St John the Baptist church in North Baddesley, Hampshire
Poppies and crosses are displayed at the official opening of the Field of Remembrance at Royal Wootton Bassett, in the grounds of Lydiard House and Park near Swindon Image copyright PA
Image caption "Still now and always in our hearts": Crosses at the official opening of the Field of Remembrance in the grounds of Lydiard House and Park, Royal Wootton Bassett
Watchman V, the retiring mascot for the Staffordshire Regiment Association,, stands near to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 8, 2018. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Watchman V, the outgoing mascot for the Staffordshire Regiment Association, near Westminster Abbey
Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, of knitted decorations for Armistice Day in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire Image copyright Elizabeth Fitzpatrick//PA
Image caption A range of knitted decorations for Armistice Day decorate railings in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire
A London Underground roundel is modified with poppies, at King"s Cross St Pancras station Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption London Underground redecorates its Tube sign to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day
European Union ambassadors help with the installation of 270,000 poppies, ahead of Remembrance Day commemorations, outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia on Wednesday Image copyright EPA
Image caption Meanwhile Down Under, EU ambassadors help to install poppies ahead of Remembrance Day commemorations in Canberra, Australia
Poppies with messages are seen next to the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres at the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Next to the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, France, poppies with messages are left in remembrance
More than 15,000 poppies - knitted by the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters as well as schoolchildren and people in care homes, pour down Hertford Castle Image copyright Reuters
Image caption More than 15,000 poppies - knitted by the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters as well as schoolchildren and people in care homes - pour down Hertford Castle
Lyn Leech looks at some of the woollen poppies have been hung on the railings at Winchester Cathedral, Hampshire to recall the poppy fields of Flanders. The installation will remain until 19 November, as part of First World War commemorations. Image copyright PA
Image caption Woollen poppies adorn the railings outside Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire
The moat of the Tower of London are seen filled with thousands of lit torches as part of the installation "Beyond the Deepening Shadow", in London, Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And around the Tower of London, the moat is filled with 10,000 lit torches as part of a week-long installation

