What is 2018's word of the year?

What do you think of when you hear the word "single-use"? Plastic bottles, bags? The environment?

Collins Dictionary lexicographers named it word of the year, after a four-fold rise in its use over five years.

They say news stories and the BBC's Blue Planet II have raised awareness of the issue of one-time use plastic.

"Gaslight" (to manipulate others) and "Gammon" (an insult to describe white middle-aged, pro-Brexit supporters) were among the words shortlisted.