If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Test of Trump as Americans go to the polls

Donald Trump's name may not be on the ballot, but today's US mid-term elections are set to deliver a crucial verdict on his presidency two years in. His Republican Party currently holds sway in both chambers of Congress - reinforcing his power - but all that could change.

The Democrats are tipped to fall short of winning the Senate but hope to claim the 20 or so seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives. That will deliver the first cracks in Trump's "aura of invincibility" and show he's beatable, says BBC North America editor Jon Sopel.

But what if the Republicans defy the odds and hold on to both houses? Sopel says it'll be total vindication for President Trump. "He will be the political master of all he surveys."

Here's all you need to know about the mid-terms and how to follow the results as they come in. And our very simple guide should answer everything you need to know.

Arrests over Grenfell bonfire video

Five men have been arrested after footage was posted online of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire by a laughing crowd. The men, aged between 19 and 55, handed themselves in at a south London station on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police said. They have been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. Prime Minister Theresa May had called the video "utterly unacceptable". Seventy-two people were killed in the west London tower block fire in June 2017.

Body clock 'affects breast cancer risk'

Women who naturally get up early are less likely to develop breast cancer than those who get up late, a study suggests. Scientists at the University of Bristol found two in 100 "owls" developed breast cancer compared with one in 100 "larks". The researchers say the reason why still needs to be uncovered, but that it adds to a growing understanding of the importance of sleep in all health.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

What do we know about the children most in need?

By Alison Holt, BBC social affairs correspondent

More families struggling, more children needing protection, difficulties recruiting enough social workers and tighter budgets - these are all factors in what councils in England say is a crisis facing children's services. The latest figures show demand for support rising steeply and council leaders warned this summer that they would have to overspend next year to meet demand. So why are services designed to protect the most vulnerable children in society under so much pressure?

Read the full article

What the papers say

Many of today's papers preview cabinet discussions being held today about Brexit. The Financial Times suggests the PM will seek to "pile the pressure" on her opponents in the cabinet, telling them they must "cede ground" or face the costs of a no-deal Brexit. But the Sun reports as many as 12 cabinet members will tell Theresa May to "stare down" the EU over the Irish border issue or see any deal she reaches "torpedoed" by her own party. According to the Daily Mail, grieving families could be hit with bills of up to £6,000 under a new "death tax". It says the cost of securing probate - legal control over a deceased estate - will soar next year. The Guardian reports on research suggesting almost 90% of surgeries to remove children's tonsils are unnecessary.

Daily digest

Death at sea British sailor admits killing American wife

Landmark day Women qualify for state pension at same age as men

Shark attack Australian man dies at popular tourist spot

Big Brother The winner of the final series is crowned

If you watch one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

The garden shed composer who changed music forever

If you listen to one thing today

How to kill a democracy

If you read one thing today

What happened to Michael?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

11:30 Inquest opens into the deaths of five people, including Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, in a helicopter crash

Today Drilling work begins in Cornwall to create the first deep geothermal power plant in the UK

On this day

1986 Forty-five men die when a Chinook helicopter carrying oil rig workers plunges into the North Sea just one minute's flying time away from Sumburgh Airport in Shetland

From elsewhere

Johnny Mercer: I'm speaking out about my OCD to help boys like me (Evening Standard)

The problem with being perfect (The Atlantic)

Why do we celebrate Bonfire Night? (Daily Star)

Tiny The Simpsons fails you might have missed (BuzzFeed)