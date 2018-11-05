If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

US sanctions on Iran come into force

Image copyright Reuters

The US has unleashed what it describes as its "toughest ever" sanctions on Iran. President Donald Trump earlier this year pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Tehran, with the US gradually bringing back all the sanctions it had previously lifted.

They will now hit Iran's oil, shipping and banking sectors, with the aim of curbing its nuclear ambitions. The idea is to dissuade other countries from purchasing Iranian oil, which brings in a huge proportion of the country's revenue, writes our diplomatic correspondent Jonathan Marcus.

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets to protest against the measure, chanting: "Death to America". State media said the military would hold air drills to prove Iran's defensive capabilities.

Here are the key details of the Obama-era nuclear agreement Mr Trump thought was so "rotten". The other signatories - Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - remain committed to it.

And here the BBC's Reality Check team looks at how the sanctions will affect the country.

Foreigners living abroad invited to enlist

The British Armed Forces is short of about 8,200 servicemen and women. To tackle this shortfall, the Ministry of Defence is to allow some foreigners living abroad to join the Army, Navy and Air Force. Currently, citizens from Commonwealth countries can only enlist if they have lived in the UK for five years, but that rule is to be scrapped. The government hopes an extra 1,350 people will sign up every year as a result.

'I want to play football'

A 13-year-old girl who dreams of playing football professionally says she has been criticised and called "a lesbian" for playing a "boy's sport". Darcie, from Cwmbran in Torfaen, said it wasn't just boys being critical - she's also heard some parents shout "don't let a girl tackle you". Darcie, who's been playing since she was eight, has been told by PE teachers that she cannot play it as a recommended sport at school - instead hockey and netball are for the girls.

Does sex addiction really exist?

By Sangita Myska

Neila's first job in the UK was on the trading floor of a finance company dominated by what she describes as "alpha-males, earning million-pound bonuses". She was one of only two women on the team and her male colleagues would sometimes try to provoke them by playing pornography on the big screens that should have been showing market data. "I knew the men in the office were looking for a reaction - they wanted to shock me. So I started going home and watching porn videos and DVDs on my own, so I could brush it off in the office." But Neila quickly got hooked.

What the papers say

Several front pages feature striking images of flames lighting up the moat of the Tower of London to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. It takes up the whole of the Daily Mail's front page, accompanied by the headline: "Ablaze with 10,000 torches, haunting tribute that says: We will remember."

Meanwhile the Guardian reports that EU officials put the chances of a deal with the UK on the Irish border at "50-50", as talks enter their final stretch. An investigation by the Times has found companies and charities are making millions of pounds by treating NHS patients in psychiatric hospitals that are sometimes substandard and fail to provide adequate or safe care.

Daily digest

Ukrainian activist Kateryna Handzyuk dies after acid attack

Armistice tribute Tower of London lit up to mark centenary of WW1 end

Prevention NHS plan aims to boost life expectancy

Leicester crash Goalkeeper says, 'It will stay with me'

Lookahead

16:30 Chancellor Philip Hammond appears before the Treasury Select Committee to answer questions on his recent Budget

Today The first China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai. More than 3,000 companies from around the world are expected to attend

On this day

1991 The body of millionaire newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell is found in the sea off the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife

