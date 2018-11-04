Ross Edgley sets record for round Great Britain swim
- 4 November 2018
An adventurer from Grantham has become the first person to swim 1,780-miles around Great Britain.
Ross Edgley, 33, was joined by 300 swimmers for the last mile before he arrived in Margate at about 09:00 GMT.
Edgley left the Kent town on 1 June, and has not set foot on land since, swimming for up to 12 hours a day and eating more than 500 bananas.
He has battled strong tides and currents in cold water, braved storms, jellyfish and swimming in late autumn.