Serious and organised crime in the UK is costing the economy £37bn a year, according to the National Crime Agency.

Its latest report said around 4,600 serious and organised crime groups existed in the UK and their activities affected more citizens than all other national security threats combined.

The crimes they commit include child abuse, trafficking and drug dealing.

The government will announce a new strategy and £48m of public money to tackle the gangs.

The last figure, published five years ago, showed the cost of such crimes was £24bn.

NCA director general Lynne Owens said some of the cost was direct, such as the impact of blackmail on business, but others were indirect, including the effect on the mental health of those victims.

Ms Owens described the range of serious crimes that had changed rapidly in volume and complexity over the last five years.

"It means children being abused, the vulnerable being trafficked, it means cyber crime," she said.

"It means criminal markets that trade drugs, trade firearms, trade in people and make profit as a result."

She added: "Each year it kills more of our citizens than terrorism, war and natural disasters combined."

How will the government respond?

Later, minister for Security and Economic Crime, Ben Wallace, will say: "Many serious and organised criminals think they are above the law.

"They think they can defy the British state. And they think they are free to act with impunity against our businesses and our way of life. They are wrong.

"Our new strategic approach not only improves our government and law enforcement capabilities, but also ensures the private sector, the public and international partners are integrated as part of our response."

He will also announce £48m to fund the National Economic Crime Centre, training police fraud investigators, and extra data and intelligence capabilities.