George Osborne's 'regrets'

"We did get things wrong." George Osborne has admitted having "regrets" about his time in office, saying government mistakes led to Brexit. The former Tory chancellor told the BBC's Newsnight they had made immigration policy errors which "opened up the door in the referendum".

Mr Osborne, who served between 2010 and 2016 under David Cameron, also said Remain supporters had explained the benefits of EU membership "too late". "We were wrong to play into the debate that everything that Brussels did was a challenge and a battle and was wrong," said Mr Osborne, who now edits the London Evening Standard newspaper.

And what about comments attributed to him that he would not rest until Theresa May was "chopped up in bags" in his freezer? "I certainly have said things in private which you know, I probably shouldn't have, and actually, apologised for it."

Clampdown on violence against NHS staff

"It was a patient I had been working with for a year and it all happened out of the blue. He went to attack a colleague and I stepped in. I remember him hitting and punching me in the head and then I passed out."

It's been two years since Sharon Morris, a nurse for more than 30 years, was attacked at work, but she still experiences flashbacks and nightmares. "The worst bit is the psychological side. It's made me feel very wary of people," she said.

She's one of tens of thousands of NHS staff who experience violence each year. The government says it's now adopting new "zero tolerance" measures to protect staff in England from such attacks. Ministers say offenders will face tougher sentences and will be prosecuted quickly. Staff will also receive better training to deal with violent situations.

Protests as Trump visits scene of massacre

Hundreds of demonstrators chanted slogans against Donald Trump as he visited a synagogue in Pittsburgh where 11 people were killed by a gunman. One protest organiser said the president wasn't welcome in Pittsburgh until he denounced white nationalism.

Mr Trump, who has condemned anti-Semitism, was joined by his wife Melania, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, and his daughter Ivanka, who converted to Judaism when she married Mr Kushner.

Saturday's massacre was the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history - read about the victims here.

'I was an alcoholic by the age of 25'

By Vicky Spratt

It was in the middle of a bender at Berlin's world famous nightclub Berghain that Alex, now 31, realised he was out of control. Thousands of people make the party pilgrimage to the former power station every weekend to dance to electronic music and briefly lose themselves. For Alex, that weekend in 2012 was a crucial wake-up call that, potentially, saved his life.

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph says it's found a "stealth tax on middle England" lurking in Philip Hammond's Budget, claiming a rise in national insurance will wipe out half of his income tax cuts. The Mirror highlights the criticism of the chancellor by teachers, with the headline: "Must do better". Elsewhere, The Sun reports that the officer who led the first inquiry into Suzy Lamplugh's murder in 1986 refused to view the prime suspect as her possible killer. The Financial Times says Jeremy Hunt is to "ruffle feathers" at the Foreign Office by asking business chiefs to be diplomats. The foreign secretary is to say that some ambassador roles should be opened to applicants outside the civil service, which the FT thinks will "jangle nerves" in Whitehall about the prospect of a US-style system of political appointments.

Daily digest

Suzy Lamplugh Day three of search for body at Birmingham home

Students University stops making unconditional offers

'Jihadi Jack' Father asks for Canada's help to secure son's release

Bake Off The 2018 winner is revealed...

Lookahead

12:00 Theresa May faces her first Prime Minister's Questions since the Budget

Today Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall begin a nine-day tour of West Africa

On this day

1997 A US jury finds British au pair Louise Woodward, 19, guilty of second degree murder for killing the baby in her care

