The Duchess of Sussex showed off her welly-wanging - boot throwing - skills on the latest stop of her 16-day tour with Prince Harry.

The pair indulged in some rubber boot tossing in Revdale, north of the New Zealand city of Auckland.

The couple were on competing teams, and Meghan emerged victorious after her welly was thrown a metre closer to the target than Prince Harry's.

The royal couple have also been to Australia, Tonga and Fiji on the tour.

The couple arrived in New Zealand on Sunday.

Nelson Poll, 11, was one of the young people who taught Prince Harry and Meghan welly-wanging.

He said: "I think Harry's technique was better, it was straight forward instead of going at an angle."

On their first day in New Zealand the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Both Meghan and Prince Harry performed a hongi - a Maori greeting involving nose-touching - and the Duchess of Sussex praised New Zealand for being the first country in the world to allow women to vote.

At an evening event where Meghan spoke, she said: "Bravo New Zealand, for championing this right 125 years ago for the women who well deserve to have an active voice and an acknowledged vote."

The royal couple performed a hongi upon arrival in Wellington on Sunday

The southern hemisphere tour began two weeks ago with the royal couple announcing they were expecting a child.

They also launched this year's Invictus Games, a multi-sport event founded by the prince to help wounded service personnel and veterans with their physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Last year's Invictus Games saw Prince Harry and Meghan make their first official public appearance together

The duke, who served in the British army for 10 years, launched the games in 2014.

This year it was held in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, he said those taking part had turned the games into a "symbol of... honour and optimism for a new generation".

The royal couple's final stop on their tour will be Rotorua, a city on the north island of New Zealand, on Wednesday.