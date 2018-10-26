If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

'Fortress mentality'

The Department for Work and Pensions has persistently dismissed evidence that Universal Credit is causing "unacceptable hardship" for claimants, refusing "to measure what it does not want to see". That's the scathing verdict from a committee of MPs. The Universal Credit roll-out has been beset by problems, and now large-scale movement of people onto it won't begin until 2020, years after full implementation was meant to be complete.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee said the DWP had adopted a "fortress mentality" rather than listen to those working on the frontline with those already on the benefit and struggling to cope. That "denial and defensiveness" is putting the whole reform in jeopardy, the MPs added. The DWP said it would carefully consider the report's findings.

What exactly is Universal Credit and what's the problem with it? BBC Reality Check explains. There are concerns that 3.2 million working families could lose £48 a week - about £2,500 a year - but will you be affected? Find out more.

Injunction row

The billionaire businessman accused by a newspaper of sexual and racial harassment was unmasked on Thursday as Topshop boss Sir Philip Green. The unmasking was done by Labour peer Lord Hain, who says he "felt it was his duty" given his concerns about "wealth, and power that comes with it, and abuse". Sir Philip says he "categorically and wholly" denies the allegations.

Lord Hain chose to ignore a court injunction banning identification and used parliamentary privilege - a legal immunity which protects politicians' freedom of speech - to name him in the House of Lords. He says he's had "overwhelming support" for his actions, but some are concerned they undermine the authority of the courts.

Who is Sir Philip? Well, in recent years he's gone from "king of the High Street" to being seen as the unacceptable face of capitalism. Read more here.

Bomb probe

Investigators from the FBI hunting for the culprit behind a series of suspected mail bombs have searched a postal facility near Miami. Unnamed officials have told US media they believe at least one was sent from Florida. On Thursday, actor Robert de Niro and Vice President Joe Biden became the latest high-profile people to receive them.

All eight recipients so far are vocal opponents of President Trump. He has responded by calling for more civility in politics, but that's drawn snorts of derision from some. Former CIA director John Brennan - who's one of those targeted - tweeted to Mr Trump: "Look in the mirror. Your inflammatory rhetoric, insults, lies, & encouragement of physical violence are disgraceful." Here's everything we know so far about the mail bombs.

Why lion cubs are turning up across Europe

By Gareth Evans, BBC News

Police officers are used to finding people hiding in unusual places for unusual reasons. But one man gave law enforcement a shock in Paris earlier this week. The 30-year-old was found hiding in a neighbour's cupboard while a lion cub sat on a nearby bed. Police found another lion cub in a flat in the city last year and, earlier this month, a jogger in the Netherlands came across one abandoned in a cage in a field. So what is going on? The BBC asked experts in the wildlife trade about these finds.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Sir Philip Green is pictured on every front page. "Named and Shamed" is the headline for the Daily Express and Daily Mail - the Sun believes his reputation has been "shredded". Several papers, including the Daily Mirror, lead on calls for him to be stripped of his knighthood if the allegations, which he denies, are proved. Elsewhere, the Times asks "Are you tough enough?" as it reports that all roles in the British military, including those in the special forces, are being opened up to women. In the Daily Mail, Colonel Richard Kemp, who commanded British forces abroad, warns against letting "political correctness override ability in combat", saying one or two women in a team of men can be divisive. The Daily Telegraph asks Trooper Kat Dixon how she'd answer that sort of criticism. "I wouldn't say anything to them," she says, "I'd just prove them wrong."

How not to spend your money

Image copyright Getty Images

