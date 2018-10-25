Image copyright House of Commons

The home secretary has apologised to people who were wrongly forced to take DNA tests to prove they were entitled to settle in the UK.

Sajid Javid said some relatives of Gurkhas and Afghan nationals employed by the UK government were among at least 130 people affected.

The demands were contained in letters sent to foreign parents of British children seeking to stay in the UK.

Mr Javid said the demands were "unacceptable".

The Home Office launched an internal review four months ago after admitting officials wrongly forced immigrants to take DNA tests.

"Today I want to take this opportunity to apologise to those affected by this practice," Mr Javid told MPs.

"The provision of DNA evidence should always be voluntary and never mandatory."

He said the guidance was "unclear or wrong" and said more than 50 people were the children of Gurkhas who fought in the UK military.

Mr Javid told MPs: "I am determined to get to the bottom of how and why, in some cases, people were compelled to provide DNA in the first place.

"Across our immigration system, no-one should face a demand to supply DNA evidence and no-one should have been penalised for not providing it."