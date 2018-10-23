Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tommy Robinson arrives at the Old Bailey in London

The allegation of contempt of court against ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson is being referred to the Attorney General.

Mr Robinson appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, facing an allegation that he had committed contempt by filming people before a criminal trial.

But within minutes Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC ruled it needed to be referred up for further consideration.

The 35-year-old appeared under his real name, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Hundreds of supporters and opponents were outside court before the hearing. Mr Yaxley-Lennon gave a speech thanking his supporters.

Why was he in court?

In May 2017, Mr Yaxley-Lennon filmed four men outside a court, who were later convicted of gang-raping a teenage girl.

The trial was subject to reporting restrictions, and a judge at Canterbury Crown Court gave him a three-month suspended sentence for contempt of court.

In May 2018, he was jailed for potentially prejudicing a court case after broadcasting on social media outside Leeds Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 13 months - 10 months for the contempt of court in Leeds and a further three months for breaching the previous suspended sentence.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Yaxley-Lennon addressed the crowds outside the court before his hearing

Mr Yaxley-Lennon appealed against both contempt findings.

Three judges quashed the Leeds ruling, saying the judge should not have commenced contempt proceedings that day.

They ordered the case be reheard so that the allegations could be fully examined and, after a brief appearance at the Old Bailey in September, the case was adjourned until today.

What is contempt of court?

Contempt of court laws are designed to protect the rule of law, ensure fair trials - and avoid trial by media.

Contempt can be committed by a broad range of people and organisations including the press, jurors, and social media users.

The maximum sentence for contempt of court is two years' imprisonment, but it can also be punished with a fine.

Read more about the contempt law from BBC Legal Affairs Correspondent Clive Coleman.